PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia is sharing a Christmas miracle — involving cannolis. Their 80-year-old “dough breaker,” used to make their famous cannolis, broke last week.
That put the Christmas cannoli shell production process in jeopardy. In a Facebook post, the bakery said the pin that holds the shaft sheered off, and there are no replacement parts.
With just three bins of shells left in storage, Delri Machine Shop and Port Richmond Tool And Die came to the rescue. They worked around the clock to fix the machine.
It was delivered Friday with a single bin of shells left.