PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old shot himself in the leg. This happened in the Port Richmond section in the 2100 block of East Stella Street.
Details are limited at this time, but officers responded around 2 a.m. Saturday.
There's no word on how the teen got the gun or who owns the firearm.
