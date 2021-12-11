PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather roller coaster in the Philadelphia region continues. There is an unusual warm up in progress across our area Saturday.

Many parts of the region are already in the 50s as of this morning as warm southwest winds usher in an unseasonably mild air mass.

It’s likely that new daytime high records will be set for many cities across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys on Saturday — about 23 degrees above normal.

The standing record in Philadelphia is 65, which was last set in 1971, the forecast high this Saturday is 70 degrees.

The majority of the morning is expected to be cloudy and damp as a lull unfolds before a cold front Saturday night. Winds will be problematic ahead of the cold front.

A wind advisory has been issued across our entire region from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Southerly winds are expected to dramatically increase, gusting at times to nearly 50 mph during the evening hours. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat if any stronger storms.

CBS3’s Llarisa Abreu recommends securing your holiday decor or any loose objects as the winds crack up through the day. A thin line of gusty showers are expected to move through the region after 6 p.m. Saturday and will cross into Philadelphia closer to 8 p.m.

The front departs by midnight and winds will ease giving way to a bright, but breezy Sunday.

However, the unusual warmth picks back up and highs are expected in the 50s and 60s through the majority of next week.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast.