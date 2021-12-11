PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person is hurt after a home caught fire in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Officials were called to the home on Ellsworth and South 21st Streets just after midnight Saturday.
Emergency crews took one person away on a stretcher.
CBS3 is working to find out more information regarding that person's condition and if anyone else was injured.
No further information is available at this time.