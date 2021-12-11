BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Residents in Bucks County who lived through a tornado that touched down in July aren’t taking any chances with today’s severe weather threat.

Many residents here spent Saturday bringing in patio furniture, trash cans and Christmas decorations that likely could blow over in the case of heavy winds. They know that while it is calm early, they would only have just minutes — or even seconds — of notice to get to safety.

Driving around the area, CBS3 spotted several holiday displays toppled by the winds from earlier today.

You’ll recall back in July, Tatham Road was one of the Bensalem neighborhoods hit when a twister tore across the turnpike, leveling the Faulkner Dealership and an adjacent mobile home park then taking flight before touching down here.

Residents who live here said having lived through it once, they now pay closer attention to any weather warnings.

“The fences were pushed down the trees there were a lot of different things throughout the neighborhood, a lot of damage,” resident Drew Zebrowski said, adding, “Now, I heed the warning because before you never expected something like this come this close – now if I hear anything about it, absolutely get everyone to the basement.”

It is a good time to secure anything that could blow over or away and charge your devices in case of a power loss. The motto here – better to be safe.