PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Christmas Eve just two weeks away, CBS3 has learned exclusive details about two recent armed robberies against local mail carriers. They happened back in November and both were in broad daylight.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts tracked down the details as officials search for those responsible. She is in Center City Friday afternoon with the latest on the investigation.

Officials are not sure if the same person is responsible for both attacks, but they are asking for the public’s help to find whoever did this. In one of the attacks, the robber pulled a gun on a female mail carrier.

The first attack happened just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 12 along the 800 block of Anchor Street in the city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. The second happened less than two weeks later on Nov. 24 around 2 p.m. on the 2100 block of Conwell Street in Bustleton.

In both attacks, Philadelphia police say a vehicle drives up and the passenger gets out demanding keys and mailbags before taking off.

In both attacks, the carriers were not harmed.

The details regarding the description of the suspect are limited, but in the first attack, they say the attacker fled in a Gray SUV and in the second a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area who may have caught something is asked to come forward. If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the police.

