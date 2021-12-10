PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Christmas Eve just two weeks away, CBS3 has learned exclusive details about two recent armed robberies against Philadelphia mail carriers. They happened back in November and both were in broad daylight.

Officials are not sure if the same person is responsible for both attacks, but they are asking for the public’s help to find whoever did this. In one of the attacks, the robber pulled a gun on a female mail carrier.

“I believe we know the guy that drops the mail off there, he used to do it around here,” resident Johen Philip said.

Neighbors were stunned to learn of two recent armed robberies of U.S. Post Office mail carriers last month.

“I got out for walks even in the dark because I feel safe here,” Philip said.

The first attack happened just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 12 along the 800 block of Anchor Street in the city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. The second happened less than two weeks later on Nov. 24 around 2 p.m. on the 2100 block of Conwell Street in Bustleton.

In both attacks, Philadelphia police say a vehicle drives up and the passenger gets out demanding keys and mailbags before taking off.

Inspector George Clark says these crimes are often ones of opportunity, as postal employees are stretched to capacity since the coronavirus pandemic began and now during the holiday rush.

“All delivery services are delivering more parcels than they have ever handled,” Clark said.

In both attacks, the carriers were not harmed.

As Philadelphia marks a record year in gun violence, the post office says crimes against carriers are not following that trend but do ask for the public’s help to watch out for workers in our neighborhoods.

“Make sure the lights in their property are working, make sure their properties are safe and accessible to approach and if they see something, report it. Call it in. Those are things we and the police need to solve these crimes,” Clark said.

The details regarding the description of the suspect are limited, but in the first attack, they say the attacker fled in a gray SUV and in the second a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area who may have caught something is asked to come forward. If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the police.