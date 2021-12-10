PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A standoff at a Northern Liberties home ended in gunfire Friday morning, ending with a woman dead and her husband in custody, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Poplar Street.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers said the 55-year-old woman was shot in the face. The suspect is her 62-year-old husband. The deadly shooting is being described as a domestic incident.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities said they could not get into the home when they were first called and declared a barricade. Police called in the SWAT Team.

“Upon arrive to the scene with police detectives, and we were able to gain entry after we received credible information that there was in fact a shooting victim inside,” Captain Bill Fisher with Philadelphia police said. “Once inside the location, SWAT officers discovered a 55-year-old female in a third-floor bedroom, and she was pronounced on scene. SWAT cleared the house and was able to find a 62-year-old male down in the basement.”

Officers said there were children inside the home when the shooting happened. CBS3 saw dozens of people standing outside the house upon arriving to the scene.

Investigators have not recovered the weapon.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here