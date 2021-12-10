ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Fountain Hill man is charged with homicide after authorities say he shot and killed a man during an illegal gun deal. District Attorney Jim Martin said Jarrett Hein, 23, is charged with criminal homicide.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Broadway in Fountain Hill. Around 7:03 p.m. Thursday, officers went to the area and found a man injured. The victim, 20-year-old Travorious Gudger, died at the scene. Hein was near the scene with a handgun.
Investigators say the two met at the location over a gun Hein was selling. Gudger told Hein he wanted to look at the gun before buying.
During the meeting, Gudger took the gun and ran off, and Hein fired multiple shots. He then called 911.
Hein is being held in the Lehigh County Jail without bail.