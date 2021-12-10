PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 52-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle along a Bucks County road Thursday night. Police say the woman was struck and killed on Route 13 between Bath Street and Commerce Park Center in Bristol around 9:45 p.m.
The driving of the striking vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
Route 13 was initially closed but reopened at 2 a.m. Friday.
Pedestrians are urged to use the crosswalks at well-lit intersections and drivers should be sure to obey the law when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk.
No further information is available at this time.