DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Seven people are injured, with one of them in critical condition, after an accident involving a SEPTA trolley and a CSX train in Darby, according to SEPTA and Delaware County officials. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at 6th and Main Streets.
The incident is causing delays and detours in the area. SEPTA said shuttle buses will operate in both directions between Darby Loop and Island & Woodland for those who use Route 11.
