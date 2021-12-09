PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could cost you more to get your family down the Jersey Shore this summer. Earlier this week, CBS3 told you about toll hikes on New Jersey roadways.

Now, there’s a plan to raise tolls on some bridges.

“It is what it is, right?” one resident said.

What “it is” is another possible toll hike, this time impacting those who travel to and from different shore points.

The Cape May County Bridge Commission is proposing raising tolls on five of its bridges. They include the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, the Corson’s Inlet, the Townsends Inlet Bridge, the Middle Thorofare Bridge and the Grassy Sound Bridge.

This is not the news drivers want to hear.

“Everything is costing more and if you’re on a fixed income, every bit helps,” Absecon resident Arlene Schwartz said.

The current toll is $1.50. If approved, the hike would raise tolls by 50 cents for the next three years beginning Feb. 1, 2022.

Tolls would double by Feb. 2024.

“Why? I don’t usually trust them like that,” Schwartz said. “Unless they have a good reason.”

According to the commission, revenue has decreased by more than $3 million since 2010. Members say there’s no funding for bridge projects, but with the increases, they would have $2.5 million for maintenance and safety projects by the end of 2024.

If these hikes are approved, it would be the first time since 2009 but it’s going to cost you more before you even get to this point.

The commission is set to vote next month on the shore bridge toll increase.