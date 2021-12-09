PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a pizza shop employee shot a robber in the face in Spring Garden Thursday night. It happened at the Bold Pizza shop at 15th and Spring Garden Streets just before 10 p.m.
A trail of blood led officers to the suspect at the Spring Garden subway station. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.
Police also believe the suspect and two others robbed a pharmacy two blocks away before the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.