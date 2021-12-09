PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather roller coaster in the Philadelphia region continues. An unusual warm-up is on the way after several days of cold January-like temperatures.

Starting Friday, winds will shift out of the south boosting our afternoon highs into the 50s.

Friday is shaping up to be the pick of the week as the region will experience plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Friday night showers chances increase as a warm front lifts through the region.

Southerly winds are expected to dramatically increase on Saturday, elevating our temperatures into record territory — about 23 degrees above normal.

The standing record in Philadelphia is 65, which was last set in 1971, the forecast high this Saturday is 70 degrees.

New records are also likely for all cities in our area as the warmer air mass settles into the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.

The warmer air does come with a price.

The Eyewitness News Weather Team will be tracking the potential for strong to severe storms on Saturday evening.

A strong cold front will prompt heavy rain and gusty storms.

Behind that front, temperatures take a nose-dive on Sunday.

However, the unusual warmth picks back up and highs are expected in the 50s and 60s through the majority of next week.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast.