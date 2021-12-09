PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are considering requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining in the city, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office. The possible mandate would be similar to one in New York City, which requires patrons and employees to show proof of vaccination.

“The city continues to consider strategies to address rising cases and hospitalizations. We ask the public to continue following the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 guidance: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask (and double-masking in crowded and indoor settings), getting tested, and staying home if you’re sick,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said in a statement to CBS3.

The consideration comes as coronavirus cases are surging nationwide and Pennsylvania tops the country with the most number of hospitalizations.

While the southeastern region isn’t as bad, Philadelphia has its highest daily case totals since the spring.

“There’s definitely concern especially with cases rising and hospitalizations going up,” Philadelphia health official Matt Rankin said.

With the rise of the new omicron variant and the holiday season approaching, health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated.

“Unless we really double down on what we’re doing, we could see an increased spike that goes even higher than that as we go deeper into December and January,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.