BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 27-year-old Bensalem High School teaching assistant is facing multiple charges of sex abuse after police say he was sending texts and photographs to young girls, as well as asking for oral sex. Bensalem police said Donnie Reed, of Philadelphia, is currently in the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail.

According to police, Reed is charged with six counts of unlawful contact with a minor, three counts of sexual abuse of children, and six counts of corruption of a minor. Police said the investigation began Oct. 6 when an anonymous tip said a Bensalem High School teacher was sending inappropriate texts and photos.

Reed was a special teaching assistant at the school, as well as a basketball and football coach.

Investigators found that Reed started to make inappropriate comments when the victims were 14- and 15-years-old. He also began messaging them on Snapchat. The messages and subsequent videos were sexual, and Reed also asked the victims for nude photographs.

Reed reportedly asked one victim to perform oral sex on him.

Anyone who thinks they may have information on Reed should call 215-633-3719.

There will be a 1:30 p.m. press conference on this investigation at the Bensalem Township municipal building.