Mother Of 18-Year-Old Yahsinn Robinson Killed Near Willingboro Home Speaks Out Following Arrests Of 2 Men In Connection To Murder

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Eighteen-year-old Yahsinn Robinson was killed near his home in Willingboro earlier this year. Police say he was returning home from his part-time job when he was gunned down in April.

On Wednesday, police charged two men in connection to Robinson’s murder. Burlington County prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Sylas Young with first-degree murder and 24-year-old Kavon Carter with conspiracy to murder along with gang criminality and other crimes.

Robinson’s mother describes her son as a big teddy bear, and now an angel, whose death prompted the arrest of a Pemberton man who police say is connected to a local street gang who is also charged in a double shooting that happened one week later.

“It’s hard, but I feel him here,” Saleenah Bell, Robinson’s mother, said.

More than eight months after Robinson was shot multiple times in the driveway of their Willingboro home, Bell still wonders if she could have done more to protect her oldest child.

“I know he would tell me it’s not your fault mommy,” Bell said. “I can’t necessarily say relief, it’s something, I feel something now, I’m not as numb.”

Officials say the pair is part of a local gang from Pemberton who had a long-running dispute with several Willingboro residents.

Young has also been charged with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy one week after Robinson’s murder. Robinson, who was returning home from his part-time job when he was killed, was not involved in the conflict.

“I hope that these people understand the hurt and pain they caused,” Bell said.

Bell said Robinson was on the spectrum and overcame so much and made the honor roll in school. Now, a Willingboro High School cap and gown that he never got to wear sits across from his urn in his bedroom.

“Difficult because this is what we worked for,” Bell said.

Bell wants to encourage other mothers and families who are still very much grieving from a loss during this holiday season.

“Decorate the house, decorate, buy them a gift, put your tree up if you celebrate still. Do it, still celebrate with them in spirit,” Bell said.

Bell says her prayer is that justice is served appropriately. Both men accused now sit inside the Burlington County jail awaiting their trial.