MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — The homeless are in the crosshairs of a paintball attack, according to some on social media. The suspected triggerman is a student at Penn State Brandywine.

University officials sent an email to students saying they are aware of the disturbing video that may involve a Brandywine student and are taking it very seriously.

It’s a video shared on social media that’s making waves in real-time.

“That’s awful. I can’t believe that someone would do something like that to homeless people, that’s terrible to see,” one Penn State Brandywine student said.

The TikTok clip posted on Instagram has Penn State officials launching an official investigation.

According to the account, a student from the school’s Brandywine campus allegedly shot paintball pellets at a couple as they were driving through Philadelphia.

Some believe the two were homeless.

“I was a little confused and also like scared because I don’t want to be associated with someone like that,” a student said.

The university’s director of communications sent Eyewitness News this statement, “We have been made aware of this incident and are investigating it further. We find the actions of the individuals in this video appalling, and we not only condemn violence, but also inhumane acts meant to demean and hurt others.”

“Unfortunately, people really don’t realize how common incidents like this are,” Rose Laurano said.

Laurano is a homeless outreach coordinator with Prevention Point Philadelphia. While the student has not been named, she says his alleged actions are a part of a bigger problem.

“Our society has so much stigma around people who are unhoused, that it allows others to dehumanize them,” Laurano said.

She hopes this video encourages others to be kind, while students here are still trying to understand why.

“It’s a great school and it sucks to see one of our students do something like that,” a student said.

Eyewitness News reached out to police to see if they’re investigating. We’re waiting to hear back.