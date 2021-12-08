PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Surgeon General is issuing a rare public advisory that says young people are facing “devastating” mental health problems that have been heightened by the pandemic. In the early part of 2021, suicide attempts among adolescent boys rose 4% and for adolescent girls, it was a whopping 51% increase.
“The sooner we can end that stigma, the sooner people can realize young people can realize that there’s nothing wrong with having mental health struggles and that they’re not alone and that they can seek treatment,” said Becca Lane, the youth education and outreach manager at National Alliance on Mental Illness Philadelphia.READ MORE: Missing 6-Year-Old Found Safe, Stolen Vehicle Found In Checkers Parking Lot, Police Say
Lane is the youth outreach manager for NAMI in Philadelphia. NAMI’s helping young people now dealing with increased levels of loneliness, anxiety and depression.READ MORE: Student With Weapon Prompted Lawrence High School To Enter Lockdown, Officials Say
“During the pandemic, our education program Ending the Silence, which is our teen mental health program, went online so we provided virtually,” Lane said. “We also started a youth podcast so people can listen to stories of other young people who are experiencing mental health, who have experienced mental health issues and know that they’re not alone.”MORE NEWS: New Jersey Company Admits Price-Gouged Grocery Chain On N95 Masks
NAMI Philadelphia has a variety of mental health resources and programs. Click here to access them. NAMI’s mental health helpline is 267-687-4381.