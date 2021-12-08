PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — State authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old who was inside a car when it was stolen from outside a Germantown pizza shop. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Sahara Little is 4 feet tall and 80 pounds.
The alert was issued Wednesday morning. Police are searching for the vehicle, described as a burgundy Toyota Scion. The car's passenger side fog light is out. The car has a Pennsylvania plate: LKV1067.
Police say around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a mother went into a pizzeria on the 5600 block of Greene Street in the city’s Germantown section.
The mother left the car running with Sahara in the backseat, according to police. Police say when the mother came out of the pizza shop. her car was gone and she called 911.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 there is an extensive search for the car and child.
“We believe this car was stolen as an opportunity because the engine was running,” he said. “The door was unlocked the individual that stole the car may not have known there was a six year old child so hopefully he abandons the car once he finds out the six year old child is in it.”
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.
