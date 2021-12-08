PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a vehicle with a 6-year-old girl in the backseat. Police say around 9 p.m., a mother went into a pizzeria on the 5600 block of Greene Street in the city’s Germantown section.
She left the car running with her 6-year-old daughter in the backseat, according to police. Police say when the mother came out of the pizza shop her car was gone and she called 911.READ MORE: North Philadelphia Community Welcomes Home 3-Year-Old Boy After Hit-And-Run That Also Killed Mother
Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 there is an extensive search for the car and child.
“We believe this car was stolen as an opportunity because the engine was running,” he said. “The door was unlocked the individual that stole the car may not have known there was a six year old child so hopefully he abandons the car once he finds out the six year old child is in it.”Local Doctor Joins 14 World War II Veterans In Hawaii Visiting Pearl Harbor On 80th Anniversary
Police are searching for the vehicle, described as a burgundy Toyota Scion. The car’s passenger side fog light is out.
Police say the missing girl is wearing a puffy pink jacket and tan pants.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.MORE NEWS: 3 People Shot Inside Bar In Philadelphia's Holmesburg Section, Police Say
CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.