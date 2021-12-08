PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With a record number of murders in the city this year, former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter is getting into a war of words with District Attorney Larry Krasner. It all started Monday when Krasner was asked whether people should be worried about coming into the city because of gun violence.
Nutter responded to that comment with an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Nutter wrote: “I have to wonder what kind of messed up world of white wokeness Krasner is living in to have so little regard for human lives lost — many of them black and brown — while he advances his own national profile as a progressive District Attorney.”
Mayor Jim Kenney was also asked once again Wednesday about the city’s record-high murder rate. He said police are doing beat patrols in targeted areas in order to try and stop the killings.