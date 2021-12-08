LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A scary moment for students and staff at Lawrence High School after a student brought a weapon inside. Chopper 3 was over the Mercer County school.
Officials say the school resource officer found the student and the weapon.
Police were notified.
The school was placed on lockdown as officers searched the building and all the students’ bags.
After police gave the all-clear, students continued with their day.
The school says that any student caught with a weapon is referred to law enforcement and punished accordingly.