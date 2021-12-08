MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Mount Laurel are searching for a missing 6-year-old child who was reportedly taken without consent by her mother earlier this week. Mount Laurel police say Grace Craytor, of Pennsauken, was last seen at LifeTime Fitness in Mount Laurel.
Her father, Todd Craytor, reportedly has a full custody order.
According to police, Craytor invited Grace’s mother, Kristina Maletteri, to LifeTime Fitness to swim with Grace during a supervised visit. At some point during the visit, Maletteri took the daughter and left the area with consent.

Mount Laurel Police are actively searching for a 6-year-old missing child reportedly taken by her mother without consent on December 6, 2021.
We are asking the public's assistance and urge anyone with information to kindly contact Mount Laurel Police Department pic.twitter.com/Kr3dvLNluk
— Mount Laurel Police (@mountlaurelpd) December 8, 2021
Maleterri is known to drive a silver 2017 Audi Q3 with New Jersey registration “S64MPY.”
Police say Grace is 46 inches tall, 70 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel-colored eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Grace or Maleterri, contact the police immediately.