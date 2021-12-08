Gas Leak In Sellersville, Bucks County Home Leaves Woman Dead, Police Say

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A gas leak in a Sellersville, Bucks County home has left one woman dead, police say. Officials were dispatched to the home at 2030 Old Bethlehem Pike for a report of a strong gas odor around 4 p.m.
Police later identified the victim as 51-year-old Susan Hess. Her husband, Tony Hess, 54, and son, also named Tony Hess, 31, were transported to St. Lukes Bethlehem for medical treatment.
According to police, it appears the incident was accidental and a result of a possible faulty appliance in the home.
When the fire department arrived, they vented the building and shut off the gas meter.