PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been charged in a triple shooting inside of a bar in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section, the District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. The DA’s Office said Derrick Randall was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.
The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday inside Ralph's Bar, located on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue.
According to police, two men — a 33-year-old and a 38-year-old — were both shot in the leg, and a third man was shot in the leg, buttock and face. All three were placed in stable condition at an area hospital.
Investigators said video shows Randall engaged in an argument with a woman inside Ralph's Bar when three or four men surround him — potentially to intervene in the argument. That's when investigators said Randall fired multiple shots into the crowd, striking the three victims.
The DA’s Office said the gun recovered by police was legally registered to Randall.
Randall is being held on $999,999 bail.
