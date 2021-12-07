PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spirit Airlines is giving Delaware Valley travelers some new flight options. The airlines announced seven new destinations from Philadelphia on Tuesday.
New domestic flights include New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, and Oakland.
READ MORE: Amazon Web Services Outage Affecting Many Online Sites
We’re turning the skies yellow in the #CityofBrotherlyLove! 💛✈️
.#TravelTuesday ALERT: We’re unveiling 7x new non-stop routes from @PHLAirport for #Philly travelers in 2022! READ MORE: https://t.co/GdktuCQUOy pic.twitter.com/2XcOozwU1x
— Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) December 7, 2021
READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Delaware Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update
Travelers can also book international flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and Aguadilla in Puerto Rico.
The flights will begin next year.MORE NEWS: Alcohol, Firearm Found In Vehicle Following Crash That Left Driver Dead, Police Say