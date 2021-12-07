CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spirit Airlines is giving Delaware Valley travelers some new flight options. The airlines announced seven new destinations from Philadelphia on Tuesday.

New domestic flights include New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, and Oakland.

Travelers can also book international flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and Aguadilla in Puerto Rico.

The flights will begin next year.

