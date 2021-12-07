PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quadruple shooting left three men and a 17-year-old injured, Philadelphia police say. It happened just after 8 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North 29th Street, in the city’s Brewerytown section.

The victims were reportedly sitting in a car that was parked in front of the 1500 block on North 29th Street and heard gunshots, saw they were being shot at, and then sped off northbound on 29th Street.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in his right shoulder, a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his left ankle and an 18-year-old man was shot in his nose.

Three of the victims arrived at Temple University Hospital in a gray 2018 Nissan Sentra. One of the shooting victims got out of the car around 29th and Dauphin Street and had his family member pick him up and transport him to Temple Hospital.

All four victims were placed in stable condition.

Police also found another crime scene at 1500 North 29th Street where a single bullet went through the front window of another victim’s residence but the victim was not hit.

No arrests have been made and a weapon was not recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.