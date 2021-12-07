PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a vehicle with a 6-year-old girl in the backseat. Police say around 9 p.m., a mother went into a pizzeria on the 5600 block of Greene Street in the city’s Germantown section.
She left the car running with her 6-year-old daughter in the backseat, according to police.
Police say when the mother came out of the pizza shop her car was gone and she called 911.
Police are searching for the vehicle, described as a burgundy Toyota Scion. The car’s passenger side fog light is out.
Police say the missing girl is wearing a puffy pink jacket and tan pants.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.