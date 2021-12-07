PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One local community welcomed home a very special 3-year-old after a hit-and-run crash that killed his mother and left the child in the hospital for four months.

Armani Negron is lucky to have the love of his family who will raise him after the crash left him without both of his parents. His father was murdered last November.

Sirens, lights, balloons and music filled the streets of North Philadelphia Tuesday night to welcome home little Armani.

“It’s joyous. He’s here, he’s healthy, he’s home,” Lorraine Graulau, Armani’s aunt, said.

The 3-year-old spent the last four months in the hospital after being struck while walking with his mother, Rebecca Malave, on the 100 block of Luzerne Street back on Aug. 8. Malave died from her injuries.

“This is bittersweet because I really wish that my sister was here,” Graulau said.

Police released photos of two cars they are searching for — a dark-colored 2011 Chrysler 300 and a red Toyota Camry. The cars were driving back-to-back when the collision happened. The driver who struck Armani and his mom is still on the run.

“They didn’t stop. Neither will we,” Graulau said.

As the family vows to find the person responsible, this community paused on this night to celebrate.

“Oh my God, he’s a little angel,” said Maribel Oquendo, who organized a Jeep caravan for Armani.

“They had him counted out a long time ago and he beat the odds,” Graulau said.

The family is grateful to have Armani back in their arms just in time for Christmas.

The reward for any information about the car or driver who hit Armani and his mother is now up to $30,000. The family is hoping someone will come forward.