PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce has been named as the Philadelphia Eagles’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee for the 2021 season, the league announced on Tuesday. The award recognizes NFL players who have exhibited excellence on the field, and whose passion to impact the community extends beyond the game.

Kelce, who’s arguably the most important player on the Eagles’ offense, has played a huge role in Philadelphia’s pursuit for a playoff spot.

Off the field, Kelce was recognized for the work he did this past summer for the Eagles Autism Foundation in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

“To be named the Eagles’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is an incredible honor,” Kelce said in a release. “I’ve been blessed to come to work every day for the past 11 years doing what I love for a team and city that means the world to me. The Eagles organization is family and this city is home. It’s a humbling experience to be recognized alongside men around the league who are making a difference in their communities.”

In August, Kelce and his wife, Kylie, hosted a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle.

Kelce worked the bar for four hours and served drinks to Eagles fans. The event raised $50,000, and the Kelce family matched those funds to reach a total of $100,000. All of the funds went toward autism research and programming.

Jason Kelce served up drinks in Sea Isle City yesterday to help raise $100K for @eaglesautism Foundation.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 1, 2021

Kelce is also an active board member on former Eagles teammate Connor Barwin’s foundation, Make the World Better, which is forced on public space revitalization projects.

He’s also done other work in the community throughout his time in Philadelphia.

Kelce, who left the game in the fourth quarter in the Eagles’ win over the Jets on Sunday, got good news about his knee injury, according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

Kelce will use the upcoming bye week to rest and should return in Week 15 against the Washington Football Team.