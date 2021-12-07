WESTTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The director of a Chester County day care and preschool was arrested after prosecutors say she failed to report child abuse. Police arrested Tiffany Nichols on Tuesday.
She's the executive director of the Malvern School in Westtown.
Prosecutors say eyewitnesses told Nichols about "abuse accusations" against a teacher in October, but she did not immediately contact the authorities.
"As the executive director and a mandated reporter, it was the legal and moral duty of Tiffany Nichols to ensure the safety and care of all children at The Malvern School. It is unconscionable that the defendant failed to protect these innocent, nonverbal, and defenseless young children. By not immediately notifying Childline, authorities, and the parents about her employee's actions, she allowed abuse to continue. This astonishing criminal behavior will never be tolerated," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
That teacher was also arrested earlier this year.