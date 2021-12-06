PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of students at Temple University rallied for better security on campus Monday morning. They gathered at the school’s Bell Tower.
The rally follows the murder of 21-year-old Temple student Samuel Collington.
He was shot and killed during a robbery attempt near campus last week.
The parents want an increase in police and safe transportation, more lighting and cameras, and safety education for students.
