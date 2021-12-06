CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of students at Temple University rallied for better security on campus Monday morning. They gathered at the school’s Bell Tower.

The rally follows the murder of 21-year-old Temple student Samuel Collington.

READ MORE: Police Say Daughter's Roommate Accused In Fatal Fire That Killed 81-Year-Old Julius Drelick, According To Court Documents

He was shot and killed during a robbery attempt near campus last week.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Searching For Vehicle, Occupants In Kensington Triple Shooting

The parents want an increase in police and safe transportation, more lighting and cameras, and safety education for students.

MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Customers?

CBS3 will have more on the protest on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.