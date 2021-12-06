PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twelve homes and 11 businesses in Philadelphia’s Society Hill neighborhood remain without power and water Monday morning following a water main break on Sunday night. Crews are working on repairs and 5th Street is closed in the area surrounding Lombard Street.

“We are trying to find some running water,” resident Alex Adams said.

Frustrated and on the hunt for a bathroom, Alex Adams has been without water and power for hours.

“This street basically burst open with brown water,” Adams said. “Alarms went off, the building’s power on a couple of the floors went out and the emergency lights came on.”

Just after 9 p.m., the Philadelphia Water Department was alerted to a possible break at 5th and Lombard Streets in South Philadelphia. Officials confirmed they found a break on a 12-inch water main, but crews were able to stop the flow overnight.

“The people on the bottom floor had worse off, we are at least above ground,” Adams said.

Even businesses were impacted and this is the second time in two months that the Mirror Construction Company had to pump water out of their basement.

“It looked like a mini swimming pool,” Rob Hughes said. “We just put the bathroom down there, just getting things back to the way it was and now we have to do it all over again.”

The Mirror Construction Company builds and leases commercial properties along South Street. The group says it’ll take a few days for them to pump all the water from their basement.

“It’s a good thing it happened now because once we have a tenant in here, they may have had all their stuff destroyed,” Hughes said.

Meanwhile, the water department is still investigating what caused the break and says crews will be out all day until things are back up and running.