PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quadruple shooting has left four males, including a 17-year-old, in the hospital, Philadelphia police said Monday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of North 29th Street, in the city’s Brewerytown section.
Police said one man was shot five times, a 22-year-old man was shot once in his right shoulder, a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his left ankle and a fourth man was shot twice in his nose.
All four victims were placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
Authorities said there have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.