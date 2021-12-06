POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man is behind bars in Montgomery County after prosecutors say an apparent case of road rage led to murder. Gerald Ramos is accused of killing Darrius Waller Sunday night as he sat in his SUV on a Pottstown street.
According to investigators, Ramos told them he was walking home from his brother’s house when the SUV sped past him and nearly hit him.
Ramos said he went back to his apartment to cool down. But shortly after that, police say he went back outside and killed Waller.
Prosecutors say the two men did not know each other.