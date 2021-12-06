PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a corner store owner shot a would-be robber in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened inside a store on the 4500 block of D Street around 1:30 p.m.
Police say the 20-year-old male suspect was shot once in the left shoulder by the store owner when he attempted to rob the store.
The suspect is currently in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center and is being held as a prisoner, according to police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.