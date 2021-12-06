PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday, according to multiple reports. Mike Yeo will serve as the team’s interim head coach.
The Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault, sources tell ESPN.
— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 6, 2021
The Flyers have gotten off to a poor start this season. They’re currently 8-10, which is good for seventh in the Metropolitan Division.
Vigneault fired? At some point it’s probably not the coaches that have shuffled through over the years. But we all knew that.
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) December 6, 2021
The Flyers are also currently on an eight-game losing streak.
