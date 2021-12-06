CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Alain Vigneault, Flyers, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday, according to multiple reports. Mike Yeo will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

The Flyers have gotten off to a poor start this season. They’re currently 8-10, which is good for seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers are also currently on an eight-game losing streak.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.