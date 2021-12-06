PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police and Philadelphia School District safety officers have responded to a threat at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science in North Philadelphia. A source shared the threat, which was posted on Instagram by “Carverkilla,” with Eyewitness News.
The Instagram user threatened to “shoot up” the school at 2 p.m. Monday.Sunoco Ordered To Dredge Part Of Ranger Cove, Pay $4 Million Over Mariner East 2 Spill
School district officials responded to the school, located at 1600 West Norris St., and no immediate threat has been found.READ MORE: Police At New Jersey Capitol Boost COVID-19 Rule Enforcement
A robocall was sent to all parents informing them of the situation.
The school is staying open for the balance of the day, but parents have the option to pick students up early.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Flyers Fire Head Coach Alain Vigneault, Assistant Coach Michel Therrien
No visitors will be allowed in the building today as a result of the threat.