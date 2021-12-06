CBSN PhillyWatch Now
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County District Attorney is expected to provide an update after a fire in Buckingham Township left a man dead on Sunday. The press conference will be at 2 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub to hold a news conference to provide an update in fatal Buckingham Township fire
  • When: Monday, Dec. 6
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

