PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gun violence crisis continues in Philadelphia. A triple shooting in Kensington has left two men dead and another injured Sunday morning, according to officials.
Police are now investigating the shooting. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Front Street and East Allegheny Avenue.Crews Battle House Fire In Doylestown, Bucks County
The majority of the investigation was surrounding the outside of El Vacilon, a club at 3215 North Front Street. Sources say this could have been a drive-by shooting.
Police confirmed as a result three men were shot. Two were pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Both of the men died just minutes apart, according to officials. The third victim remains at the hospital in stable condition.READ MORE: 6 Pedestrians Hit By Driver While Leaving Chester Church, Police Say
Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they continue their investigation.
As of now, there are no suspects in custody.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Dead, 2 Injured During Saturday Night Shootings Across Philadelphia
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here