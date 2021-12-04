PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after Philadelphia police say he hit and killed a 64-year-old man in North Philadelphia. Police said Tyreek Polite is also charged with homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.
The incident happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Ridge Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.
Police say the vehicle, which is believed to be a grey minivan, was traveling southbound on Ridge Avenue as Hodgins attempted to cross the street. The vehicle then struck him and left the scene, according to officials.
Hodgins was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics and pronounced dead at 5:03 a.m.