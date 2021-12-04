Philadelphia's First Parade Celebrating All Winter Holidays Takes Place Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s first parade celebrating all of winter’s holidays, including Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and the Chinese New Year will take place on Saturday. The parade will start at 2nd and Market Streets, then head up Market to City Hall at Broad Street.
Marching bands and dance groups will perform.
A Philadelphia sports legend will also make an appearance at the parade. Former Phillies manager, Charlie Manuel, who won the World Series in 2008, will be playing the role of Santa during the parade, he says.
Pinch hitting for the big guy today in the @PhiladelphiaGov @visitphilly Holiday Parade at 5pm! Comment with what you want to find under your🎄this year and I’ll pass it along to the real🎅🏻😉 pic.twitter.com/asblEoHobX
— Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) December 4, 2021
The parade and floats start moving at 5 p.m.