CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chinese New Year, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s first parade celebrating all of winter’s holidays, including Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and the Chinese New Year will take place on Saturday. The parade will start at 2nd and Market Streets, then head up Market to City Hall at Broad Street.

Marching bands and dance groups will perform. 

Philadelphia's First Parade Celebrating All Winter Holidays Takes Place Saturday

A Philadelphia sports legend will also make an appearance at the parade. Former Phillies manager, Charlie Manuel, who won the World Series in 2008, will be playing the role of Santa during the parade, he says.

The parade and floats start moving at 5 p.m.