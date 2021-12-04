PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union have run into some bad luck ahead of their matchup in the Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC on Sunday. The Union listed 11 players out due to health and safety protocols in Major League Soccer’s Game Guide on Saturday.
The players ruled out are listed below:
- Alejandro Bedoya
- Andre Blake
- Joe Bendik
- Corey Burke
- Jack Elliot
- Ilsinho
- Alvas Powell
- Sergio Santos
- Quinn Sullivan
- Kai Wagner
Players can be placed in health and safety protocols for the following reasons:
- Quarantine due to participating in high-risk behavior.
- Quarantine related to being a high-risk close contact.
- Pending COVID-19 test result.
- A positive COVID-19 test or a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- Other Illness not related to COVID-19.
ESPN reports that the game is going ahead as planned.