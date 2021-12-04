PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of North Orkney Street around 12:30 p.m.
The man was shot once in the chest and two times in the groin, according to officials. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m.
The woman, a 43-year-old, was shot once in the chest and pronounced dead by medics at 12:32 p.m., police say.
No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
