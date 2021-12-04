PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia, police say. The victim was later identified as 64-year-old Raymond Hodgins.
The incident happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Ridge Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.
Police say the vehicle, which is believed to be a grey minivan, was traveling southbound on Ridge Avenue as Hodgins attempted to cross the street. The vehicle then struck him and left the scene, according to officials.
Hodgins was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics and pronounced dead at 5:03 a.m.