PENNS GROVE, N.J. (CBS) — A Penns Grove woman is charged with murder after the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office said she stabbed her 5-month-old daughter to death. This happened Friday night on Helms Cove Lane.
According to prosecutors, police went to the home after a 911 call with a noticeable disturbance in the background. Officers got to the home and found Kristhie Alcazar arguing with another person.
That's where authorities found the child's body with stab wounds to the chest. Officers found multiple knives at the scene.
No one else was injured. The baby's father was not home at the time of the incident.
Anyone with more information should call (856) 935-7510.