Donald Grier, Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection To Triple Homicide In Townsend, New Castle County, Police Say

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a triple homicide in Townsend, New Castle County, police say. Donald Grier was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges on Saturday, the New Castle County Police department announced.

No arraignment or bail details are available at this time, according to the release.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Camerton Lane in Townsend around 4 p.m. on Friday for a report of someone yelling for help.

Once officers arrived, they discovered four victims — a 19-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman, and a 68-year-old man — all suffering from multiple injuries, according to police.

The 53-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were found deceased inside the home.

The 68-year-old man and 61-year-old woman both were suffering from multiple stab wounds, police say. They were both flown to area hospitals by helicopters, but the 61-year-old later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators later determined that Grier was the suspect and said he left the scene in a red pickup truck.

Officers attempted to stop Grier at the intersection of Summit Bridge Road and in the area of Bethel Church Road, but he refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase, police say Grier struck other vehicles, including a police car, before he was taken into custody. He was then taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Nobody else was injured during the chase, officials say.

The investigation is still in its early stages, according to police,

If anyone has any video or information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact detective John Mancuso at 302-395-8110 or by email at John.Mancuso@newcastlede.gov