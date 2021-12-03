UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer will announce charges Friday in the shooting incident that involved SEPTA Police outside the 69th terminal in Upper Darby. Stollsteimer will be joined by Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt.
The shootout happened after authorities discovered a woman dead inside a nearby apartment, which they believe was the result of a domestic dispute involving the suspect.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announces charges in Thursday shooting outside 69th SEPTA Terminal
- When: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
