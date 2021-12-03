PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a 40-year-old mother who was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Wednesday is calling for the shooter to turn himself in.

Loved ones of Tyra Gould say the mother of six was taken from her family too soon.

“Here’s six kids that have to bury their mother now and we don’t have no answers why and we need to get answers and answers today,” said Troy Baylor, a friend of Gould.

Philadelphia police say officers initially rushed to 24th and Diamond Streets in North Philadelphia around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for a report of an assault.

Then, around the same time, police say they learned a woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle after she was shot eight times, supposedly at the assault scene. But responding officers couldn’t find any evidence of a shooting there.

Now, Baylor believes Gould was actually shot at another location while inside a car with two other people, including a cousin and male friend.

Police have not yet identified the gunman.

“To shoot someone eight times is ridiculous,” Baylor said. “Right now, I believe we’re at 512 murders in the city of Philadelphia and it’s getting sickening with the gun violence here in the city of Philadelphia.”

Gould’s death leaves a big void for her family. Baylor has a message for the killer.

“Be a man and stand up and turn yourself in, that way the family can get some closure in this,” Baylor said.

Police say no weapon was recovered and no arrest was made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.